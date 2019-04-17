While chocolate-brown hair was definitely one of the biggest celebrity hair trends this spring, the natural urge to lighten things up for summer has already started taking over Hollywood.
Rachel Brosnahan went strawberry blonde. Bella Hadid went dirty blonde. And both Lea Michele and Jennifer Love Hewitt have added light blonde highlights to their dark brown waves.
Now, Alison Brie has debuted a much lighter look on Instagram, adding her name to the list of Hollywood's ever-growing blonde brigade.
She does apparently have a good reason for this switch though, writing in her Instagram caption: "When your husband asks you to 'go blonde' for a role... you say yes."
Currently, Brie is in pre-production for the film The Rental, which is her husband Dave Franco's directorial debut and centers around two couples who rent a vacation home but — plot twist — everything goes wrong. And for that role, Franco envisioned Brie as a blonde.
This is the biggest hair change we've seen for the actress, who's stuck with brunette hair for the entirety of her career and only played with highlights occasionally. But with that wavy bob and golden hair color, Brie is now entirely on trend for summer '19.
