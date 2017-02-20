You’ll Barely Recognize Alison Brie’s Early Red Carpet Looks

Hollywood has been harboring a major beauty secret for years: actress Alison Brie. A quick look through her evolution and you'll soon realize she's been a champion for experimenting with on-trend makeup and hair looks for years. (Someone get this woman a beauty contract, amiright?)
And what's even crazier? She’s been hiding in plain sight, offering up major beauty lessons with her jaw-dropping evolution. Lesson #1: Change your hair part drastically and often. The Sleeping With Other People actress looks incredible with a center part, but she also rolls with right-of-center and deep parts, too. Lesson #2: Don’t be afraid of unexpected hues. Brie has also been ahead of many major makeup trends, like monochromatic pairings done in peachy shades and pink-dominated looks. And finally, lesson #3: Don't ignore your lower lashes. Loads of mascara somehow makes her saucer-like eyes look even bigger — and we're here for the look.
Suffice to say, we’ve learned more than a few lessons. When it comes to the girl we slept on for far too long, we’re finally watching her every move. Ahead, see the looks that helped get us there.