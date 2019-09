You’ll Barely Recognize Alison Brie’s Early Red Carpet Looks

And what's even crazier? She’s been hiding in plain sight, offering up major beauty lessons with her jaw-dropping evolution. Lesson #1: Change your hair part drastically and often . The Sleeping With Other People actress looks incredible with a center part, but she also rolls with right-of-center and deep parts, too. Lesson #2: Don’t be afraid of unexpected hues. Brie has also been ahead of many major makeup trends, like monochromatic pairings done in peachy shades and pink-dominated looks . And finally, lesson #3: Don't ignore your lower lashes. Loads of mascara somehow makes her saucer-like eyes look even bigger — and we're here for the look.