This Peach Eye Makeup Look Is Stunning — & So Easy To Copy

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
If you couldn't already tell from this Too Faced launch, shimmer eyeshadow tutorial, or Kylie Jenner palette, we love a peach makeup look. That's why we created this super rendition for lazy mornings. Even better, it only takes one eyeshadow — really. Check out the step-by-step below.
Step 1. Using your fingers, gently tap on a creamy peach shadow onto your lids. (We love this one from MAC Cosmetics).
Step 2. Grab a clean, dense brush and apply the same color onto your lower lashlines.
Step 3. Dab a champagne cream shadow onto the inner corners of your eyes to instantly brighten them.
Step 4. Finish off the look with a generous coat of black mascara and a swipe of pink lipstick.
