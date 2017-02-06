THIS Is How To Rock The Peach Makeup Trend

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Over the past year, shades of peach have dominated the beauty sphere. To wit: Too Faced dedicated an entire palette to the color, then Kylie Jenner followed suit, and now, the pastel hue is showing up on everyone from bloggers to celebs. Naturally, we've been test driving the color in a multitude of different ways. Our favorite? On the eyes.
Find out how to create this peachy-keen look in the video above, then keep scrolling for the complete breakdown.
Step 1. Gently pat cream highlighter all over your lids. This will give your shadows something to stick to and create a luminous base.
Step 2. Using your fingers or a dense eyeshadow brush, tap peach pigment all over your lids.
Step 3. Apply a darker peach shade just below your lower lash line and blend.
Step 4. Tap a warm brown eyeshadow onto your outer crease for depth.
Step 5. To brighten the eyes, tap the same cream highlighter from step 1 onto the inner corners of your eyes.
Step 6. If you feel so inclined, use foundation or concealer to lighten your eyebrows for a softer look. Finish off the look with a touch of golden highlighter on top of your concealed brows.
