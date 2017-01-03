It’s an understatement to say that Kylie Jenner has taken a "can’t stop, won’t stop" approach to expanding her beauty empire. Ever since the first Lip Kit debuted in late 2015, hardly a week goes by before a new release from Kylie Cosmetics, with each one more hyped-up than the last. And she's not slowing down anytime soon. To wit: Jenner kicked off the new year in true makeup-mogul fashion by giving us the first glimpse at an upcoming launch, the Royal Peach eyeshadow palette.
After teasing the launch on New Year’s Eve, Jenner took to Instagram again last night to reveal what's inside the latest addition to the Kyshadow lineup. Included are 12 shades that touch every end of the color spectrum, from — you guessed it — pale peach to bold blue. You’ll also find shimmery neutrals, a pretty purple, and a couple of warm, reddish shades. Better still, it comes with a soft-bristled eyeshadow brush and a mirror, making it a wise investment.
If you’ve filed the palette under “instant must-have” (we don’t blame you; we’d snatch it up for that perfect royal blue shade alone), unfortunately you’ll have to wait until January 12 at 6 p.m. EST to get your hands on it. So, cancel all your plans well in advance — the countdown begins now.
