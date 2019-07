What Are Tyler C's Bachelor Odds?

Usually the next Bachelor or Bachelorette is relatively easy for fans to predict. After Ben Higgins told JoJo Fletcher he loved her but then dumped her, of course she was going to be the Bachelorette. Same thing when Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin only to break up with her later, or when Ashley Hebert let Ben Flajnik get down on one knee before turning him down. Both went on to lead their own seasons. But Hannah's season has produced a few contenders. Mike is a fan favorite for Bachelor, and Tyler C. is too . And while Mike definitely seems to have a grassroots campaign going in his favor, there are a few reasons why fans shouldn't consider it in the bag for Mike already.