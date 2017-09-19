If we learned anything by watching this season of Bachelor In Paradise it was that Dean Unglert cannot be trusted. The former fan favorite who competed for Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's final rose all but lost his internet boyfriend status after stringing Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman along in a love triangle that no one wanted. Now, Danielle is spilling the tea on why Dean told her he had to break things off that will once again leave fans questioning his honesty.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Danielle said that Dean blamed the BiP producers for their break-up. After leaving Paradise separately Dean called her to talk about what had happened. "He told me that he was encouraged to say those things," Danielle says. "I just think it was his way of saving face at the end of Paradise."
Danielle has good reason to believe that, too. See, she told Us Weekly that she hung out with Dean when they got back to L.A. and "started this off camera relationship that I thought was going in the right direction." She was under the impression that Dean was no longer speaking with Kristina.
"I told him my main thing when we were dating was that I didn’t want Paradise to continue after the show," she said. "If you’re still talking to Kristina, then you need to talk with Kristina. But if you want to focus on our relationship and see where it goes then you need to cut that communication off."
The thing is, Dean didn't. In an interview with Extra last week, Dean was asked about whether or not there was “still hope with Kristina or Danielle." Dean seemed nervous to answer, but after being pressed his revealed that he was still talking to Kristina, saying that they had "multiple” discussions about the future of their relationship moving forward.
"I think for her [Kristina] to be, I guess, so exposed over the course of the month we were in paradise together, there just needs to be a rebuilding of trust between the two of us and that’s not gonna happen overnight,” he said. “I mean, we still talk a lot. I talk to her every single day. So we’re just figuring it out.”
It sounds like Dean is continuing that same love triangle he started in Paradise IRL, which is exactly what Danielle didn't want. She admitted to Us Weekly, that "he was very good at making sure that we weren’t saying we were boyfriend and girlfriend or in an exclusive relationship." It's been frustrating for Danielle, who said that Dean "told me he would have my back and stand up for me but at the end of the day, he just saves himself instead of being honest about things."
She seemed to echo Chris Harrison's "F-boy" comments when she said,“Dean is the kind of person who changes his mind every couple of days, maybe even every couple of hours. He doesn’t really know what he wants.” Unfortunately, his indecision came at an expense for Danielle and Kristina, who Danielle says she doesn't blame for what is going on.
That being said, Danielle admitted she has never been more disrespected by someone and that this experience has been a real lesson for her. "I don’t hate him," Danielle said, "but I am disappointed." Hear that? It's the sound of so many Deanie Babies hearts breaking.
