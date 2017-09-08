Chris Harrison Just Low-Key Called Dean A “F**k Boy”

Oh, Deanie Baby. Somehow the heartthrob from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette went from being everyone's fantasy boyfriend to someone we wouldn't even let buy us a drink at the bar. We know too much — especially after watching his love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard go spectacularly up in flames on Bachelor In Paradise. Turns out, the viewers aren't the only people skeptical of Unglert. Chris Harrison spoke to Entertainment Tonight during the taping of the finale last Wednesday and had some choice (censored) words to describe the 26-year-old.
"I learned what an F-boy is," Harrison told the outlet. "I mean, Dean would be up there. Dean or Diggy [Moreland], I guess are the two biggest F-boys."
Advertisement
However, there isn't any actual bad blood between the BIP contestant and host.
"In my opinion, I don't think any less of Dean," Harrison continued, explaining that "the court of public opinion" is to blame for his sudden fall from grace (although, I'd like to add that his infidelity didn't help either).
"Did he make unbelievably stupid choices and decisions? 100 percent, but he wore it," Harrison added, which, okay, sure.
Wells Adams, who was the bartender on this season of the spinoff, also agrees that Dean has some work to do, especially before he could ever be The Bachelor (something people were secretly hoping for before Arie Luyendyk, Jr. was announced).
"Dean would be the first person to admit that he's not emotionally ready for that," Adams added during the taping. "Dean's got some things to figure out. I think this show right now, it stings for Dean, but this is the best thing that could ever happen to him."
When Dean is ready to turn this all around, we'll be right here waiting for him.
Advertisement