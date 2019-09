Chris Harrison Just Low-Key Called Dean A “F**k Boy”

Oh, Deanie Baby. Somehow the heartthrob from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette went from being everyone's fantasy boyfriend to someone we wouldn't even let buy us a drink at the bar. We know too much — especially after watching his love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard go spectacularly up in flames on Bachelor In Paradise. Turns out, the viewers aren't the only people skeptical of Unglert. Chris Harrison spoke to Entertainment Tonight during the taping of the finale last Wednesday and had some choice (censored) words to describe the 26-year-old.