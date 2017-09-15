By now, surely you’ve heard about the love triangle shenanigans that recently came to light on Bachelor In Paradise? If not, here's a quick recap: Dean Unglert, once beloved on Rachel’s Bachelorette, has gone from fan favorite to much hated after leading on both Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard.
Despite an awkward and at times uncomfortable reunion on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — Dean and Danielle barely even made eye contact — it seems Kristina hasn’t completely left Dean behind.
In an interview with Extra, after Dean was asked about whether or not there was “still hope with Kristina or Danielle,” Dean, very nervously fell silent. After being pressed about his professed love for Kristina, he revealed that the two have had “multiple” discussions about their relationship moving forward and how the two were working out that whole trust issue.
"I think for her [Kristina] to be, I guess, so exposed over the course of the month we were in paradise together, there just needs to be a rebuilding of trust between the two of us and that’s not gonna happen overnight,” he said. “I mean, we still talk a lot. I talk to her every single day. So we’re just figuring it out.”
This was similar to what Dean said about Kristina to Us Weekly recently. "She's great. You know, her and I had to sit down and talk to each other and hopefully there’s a time that we can figure it out and see what happens from there," he said. "But we’re just for now casually talking and seeing if there’s anything there."
Dean also told Extra he and Danielle had also been in contact, but less so than he and Kristina.
“When Danielle and I separated on that final day, it’s like we broke up and then you just can’t talk to each other at all. You can’t really dive into the reasons why you’re broken up, so that was kind of the intentions behind that," he said. "We talked afterwards, but it wasn’t like ‘Paradise' where I was hooking up with Kristina and then hooking up with Danielle.”
Probably a good thing since Dean's still trying to make it work with Kristina.
