No, Jordyn Woods Isn’t Being Shady With Khloé Kardashian's Other Ex

Following the 2019 cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson that put Jordyn Woods on the outs with the Kardashians, Woods was spotted hanging out with yet another ex-boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian. However, just because things might seem a little shady on paper doesn't mean that Woods is doing anything wrong here.
TMZ reported Thursday that Woods was seen hanging out with James Harden, another NBA player that Khloé dated before her relationship with Thompson. TMZ released a video that showed Woods at Houston bar Belle Station, where she shared a booth with Harden and several other people. Though the footage shows Woods smoking from a hookah and dancing near Harden, it does not show the two interacting.
On Friday, TMZ reported that there is a simple explanation for the hangout, and it has nothing to do with the Kardashians. Woods is reportedly working on a project in New Orleans and stopped in Texas to hang out with some friends, some of whom are buds with Houston Rockets player Harden. The "booth" they shared was the VIP section.
Earlier this year, Woods was accused of hooking up with Thompson, father of Khloé's daughter True Thompson, after she was seen with him at his house party. Woods told Red Table Talk that Thompson kissed her on her way out of the party, and that was the extent of their romantic interaction. While Woods and Kylie Jenner are being cordial to one another, their friendship hasn't bounced back.
It appears Woods is trying to move on from all the drama, which was documented on the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She moved out of Kylie's house, is working on new projects, and made her acting debut on grown-ish. A relationship with a Kardashian ex is not likely for Woods.
