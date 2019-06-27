Jordyn Woods Denies The Kardashians' Accusation That She Only Lived Off Kylie Jenner's Money

Now that Keeping Up With The Kardashians has finally reached the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson portion of this past winter, we can finally hear their side of when Woods admitted to kissing Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian's daughter, at a house party. In the most recent episode, we saw the family's immediate reaction to the news, which involved dramatic phone calls and meetings around the kitchen table. In those moments, a number of claims were made about Woods, and Entertainment Tonight gave the 21-year-old a chance to respond.
Notably, Khloé Kardashian claimed that Woods had never apologized for the incident, prompting sister to Kim to say, "The tone, of not ever saying sorry… I would have been on Khloé’s doorstep, bawling my eyes out, being like, ‘Fuck. I don’t know what the fuck I was doing."
Advertisement
"I'm not saying things can't happen. I'm the most understanding, calm person ever," Khloé said. "But never once has Jordyn said, 'I'm sorry.'"
Woods didn't get into specifics when asked about this claim by ET, but she said that "things happen" and she's "sorry and apologetic as much as I can be."
There was another bold accusation that was made during the conversations on the show, when Kim said Woods "provides for her whole family off of what [Kylie Jenner has] given her."
Woods famously lived with BFF Jenner until this drama went down, but denied to ET that she never earned money for herself.
"I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I'm out here hustling, and I've always been working," she explained. "I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard."
Especially in the wake of her split from the famous family, Woods has taken on a number of projects, including music video appearances and a role on an upcoming episode of Grown-ish. There are also whispers that she and Kylie Jenner have somewhat reconciled, or at least are on better terms than we see right now on KUWTK. However, there's still part two of the finale ahead, and judging by the tear-filled previews, the worst may still be yet to come.
Advertisement