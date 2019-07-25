Nordstrom's epic Anniversary Sale is burning its way through the end of July...And our wallets. With over a week left of the ongoing exclusive discounts, we're already seeing products sell out across multiple categories; from cult-favorite beauty buys to home basics and fashion essentials. It's time to act fast if you want to score big on the bestselling goods of the season (and a few goodies from fall '19 too).
If you missed the initial sale-boat for this annual shopping extravaganza, don't fret. Ahead we've matched the top sold-out items with similar deals that are still in stock (for now). Scroll on to peep what styles people are adding to cart most — and also to find out what's on trend for the end-of-summer through the start-of-fall. Hint: it's multi-seasonal staples like black booties, sunscreen sets, leggings, luminous beauty palettes, cross-body bags, and more.
Vince Camuto Gigiette Booties (SOLD OUT...FOR NOW)
Dolce Vita Coltyn Bootie (IN STOCK)
Angled block-heel booties are a transitional shoe classic — and we can't wait to kick around in this sleek sale pair all fall long.
BECCA Rose Glow Kit (IN STOCK)
This exclusive kit bundles four best-selling products from the luminous beauty brand: a pressed highlighter in Spanish Rose Glow, glow gloss in Rose Quartz, priming filter, and hydra-mist set and refresh powder.
Zella 'Live In' Cross Dye Capri Leggings (SOLD OUT...FOR NOW)
Zella Studio High Waist Crop Leggings (IN STOCK)
Zella is quickly becoming our sale favorite for top-rated leggings — and we're almost digging this high-waisted, lightweight, and moisture-wicking pair more than its sold-out predecessor.
St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse (SOLD OUT...FOR NOW)
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Starter Kit (IN STOCK)
Still get that summertime glow, sans harmful UV-rays and for an exclusive sale price, with this bundled starter kit from the tanning brand favorite.
Tory Burch Everly Leather Crossbody Bag (SOLD OUT...FOR NOW)
Marc Jacobs The Box Leather Crossbody Bag (IN STOCK)
Looks as though all the black angled-heel bootie buyers are also going in on the mini cross-body bag trend for back-to-school season. This sleek number from Marc Jacobs features embossed logo graphics atop its chic lunchbox-inspired design.
Adidas Swift Running Sneakers (SOLD OUT...FOR NOW)
Nike Free TR8 Premium Training Shoe (IN STOCK)
Premium sneakers don't come cheap — so copping an on-sale pair from a stylish label, whether it's Adidas or Nike, is a shopping-pro move.
B.P. Lace Satin Trim Camisole Top (SOLD OUT...FOR NOW)
1.State Chiffon Inset Camisole (IN STOCK)
A neutral-toned camisole accented with layers of lace or chiffon is a multi-seasonal (and occasional) wardrobe staple that won't go out of style — especially when it's on sale for under $50.
Super Goop! Sunscreen Mist Trio (SOLD OUT...FOR NOW)
16 of 22
Supergoop! Live Life in the Sunshine Kit (IN STOCK)
Speaking of not going out of style: skin protection. Keep your complexion safe by slathering it in a bestselling brand's SPF while it's still available for a bundled deal.
Wacoal Convertible Strapless Bra (SOLD OUT...FOR NOW)
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra (IN STOCK)
Not a strapless bra, but still a slashed-price and contour-fitted support system nonetheless. This t-shirt style piece boasts over 2,000 reviews that repeat compliments from comfortable to beautiful and the best!
Thread & Supply Quilted Bomber Jacket (SOLD OUT...FOR NOW)
Patagonia Quilted Water Resistant Down Coat (IN STOCK)
A sleek quilted coat is yet another wardrobe staple that can effortlessly transition with the seasons (and your outfit layers).This rich blue puffer from Patagonia is packed with 800-fill-power down that will keep you cozy while still looking stylishly lightweight.
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker (SOLD OUT...FOR NOW)
Vans Old Skool Suede Low Top Sneaker (IN STOCK)
Pair these velvet-suede Vans with a silk midi skirt through the rest of summer and then transition them into fall with a pair of wide-legged, cropped denim.
