Everything On Our Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Wish List Is Under $50

It’s here! Nordstrom’s legendary Anniversary Sale will open to the public starting at 12:30 p. m. today. For a full tantalizing week, only Nordstrom’s credit card-holders have been able to shop the sweet deals from beloved beauty brands like Laura Mercier and Supergoop!, wardrobe staples from Madewell and AllSaints, and stylish, well-priced home accents from Nordy’s own collection. (If you are a cardholder, we’re jealous — you’ll have to fill us in on some of your scores in the comments.) But it’s finally time for the rest of us to enjoy the Festivus of deals that Nordstrom will be peddling from today until August 4 — at which point all of the sale prices will (gasp!) go. Back. Up. (Don’t let this happen to you.)
Truth be told, we’re coming off a whirlwind of discounts these past few weeks, from 4th of July markdowns from indie brands to big-box shops and their battle for the Prime Day dollar, and we know you may not have much room in the budget for a great big spree. But we’re here to tell you that you don’t have to ascend to binge levels to enjoy Nordstrom’s savings — we’ve rounded up the best finds that clock in under $50 (and many of them well below that target) across home, beauty, and fashion. So whether you’re looking to re-up Ouai’s addictive rose hair and body oil or add to your Vans collection, there’s something (affordable) for you in this roundup. Click through to see what we dug up so that you can put those last few pennies to good use.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Ouai “Ouai To Glow” Set
One of the nicest things you can do for your head is to massage this exfoliating scrub into your scalp and then work a few drops of the accompanying rose-scented oil into your tresses after rinsing. If your hair doesn’t need any TLC (yeah right), you can apply the scrub-and-oil regimen to your skin. Trust us, it’s heavenly.
Calvin Klein Modern T-Shirt Bra
Pretty much anywhere you shop, you’ll find a pileup of positive reviews on Calvin Klein’s signature t-shirt bra — in Nordstrom’s case, we counted 243. With very light padding and next-to-no frippery, this is the ultimate minimalist’s bra.
Laura Mercier Prime & Perfect Collection
Nordy sweetens their Anniversary Sale beauty deals by bundling like products into irresistibly convenient and well-priced packages — and this Laura Mercier set consists of some of the heaviest hitters in the luxe brand’s skin-perfecting arsenal.
Vans Classic Slip-on Sneaker
A heather-y shade of black adorned with miniature diamonds lends this timeless Vans silhouette a hand-hewn feel.
Nike No-Show Socks
A 3-pack of the most boring sale item possible — no-show socks. It's a need, not a want.
Argento Vivo Huggie Hoop Earrings
A classic pair of small hoops will enhance any outfit, pretty much anytime of year — and we love that these thick rounded ones come in both silver or gold, for the reasonable price of less than $40.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo
“I like make up that is easy and idiot proof,” explained a reviewers of this highly touted brow pencil. Hear, hear! “This is exactly that,” she continued. “The product is so natural. Your brows look done without looking too done.” With both eyebrow pencil/spoolie tool and a clear setting gel, this discounted duo is a must-have for striking, defined brows.
Nordstrom At Home Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Bath towels: one of those things you don’t always buy, but are so glad when you do take the time to splurge on a fluffy new set. Nordstrom’s top-rated ones are marked down to a mere $20 each — quite a steal for an item that has over 500 customer accolades.
Leith Stripe Fit & Flare Sweater Dress
With figure-flattering stripes in ice-cream adjacent colors, this easy-but-sophisticated dress will be a stunner at the office or at after-work cocktails.
Supergoop! SPF 50 Antioxidant Infused Sunscreen Mist Trio
Our evangelism for this skin-friendly sunscreen brand knows no bounds, and when you pair their non-toxic, vitamin C-based formula with a spray application that contains 35% less alcohol than traditional spray sunscreens, the result is something that we will definitely be adding to our carts. This trio, which would normally clock in at $57, can be had for $38 thanks to Nordstrom.
Kendra Scott Starburst Huggie Hoop Earrings
Choose from rose, white, or yellow gold when adding these subtle-but-special charm earrings to your cart. “I love that they are nice and small,” said a reviewer. “They are a good work earring when I don’t want anything flashy.” We could definitely see ourselves wearing these to the office and to happy hour.
DKNY Pure Looped Decorative Pillow
Don’t underestimate the power of a few new accents pillows — when strategically placed on beds and couches, they can really freshen up a space. This luxurious, deep-pile reminds us of something Meghan Markle would have had in her pre-Harry apartment.
Nordstrom At Home Marble And Acacia Wood Lazy Susan
A crucial serving accessory for those tiny-apartment dinner parties that happen around the coffee table, the lazy Susan will help keep exclamations of “pardon my reach!” to a minimum. (Although there’s really nothing wrong with this, come to think of it.) An elevated, modern marble top and dark wood base sets this style apart from your grandmother’s tableware.
J.Crew Striped Tee
Did you know that the classic striped long-sleeve tee looks perfect and sophisticated with everything? We pair ours with jeans and pencil skirts alike, or use layer it over slipdresses during the summer when the office AC gets a little too aggressive. We love J.Crew’s version for its cool dropped shoulder and just-right slouchy fit.
Spanx Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Tights
You know you're going to want a new pair of these exact black tights come fall so you may as well buy them now on sale.
Nordstrom At Home Wine Rack
Give your burgeoning wine collection the respect it deserves with a minimal and stylish rack that will look really, really nice sitting in your kitchen — or wherever you can find space for it.
