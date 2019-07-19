Dermatologists and beauty editors alike will forever be in Supergoop!'s debt for making the impossible a reality: Creating sunscreens that people actually look forward to wearing every single day.
From the invisible sunscreen that doesn't leave a cast on dark skin tones to the oil-free stuff that doesn't break you out, Supergoop!'s array of sunscreens are a total crowd pleaser. They're also going to be heavily discounted for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, which is officially begins today. That's right: Supergoop. On. Sale.
While some deals already sold out during the sale's Early Access period, you can still shop three amazing value sets from the brand: The first is a trio of the SPF 50 Antioxidant Infused Sunscreen Mist, which is a $57 value that you can shop for just $38. (That's less than $13 per mist!) This stuff is truly magic: It's lightweight and absorbs into skin without any tacky, sticky residue, and the SPF 50 is perfect for daily protection.
The second can't-miss deal is for all the hand cream fans out there. The brand's popular SPF-infused Forever Young Hand Cream (favored by fancy nail salons everywhere) is being sold as a heavily discounted trio set, too: For $40 bucks, you can get a larger bottle with a pump — ideal for keeping at your vanity or bathroom sink — plus two one-ounce tubes, ideal for sharing or keeping in your purse. Last, but certainly not least, is a $28 two-pack of the iconic Defense Refresh Setting Mist (one of the most popular makeup setting mists with SPF), because avoiding a sunburn and not having your foundation melt off your face should never be mutually exclusive.
However, all good things sadly have to come to an end, right? When these Supergoop! bundles inevitably sell out too, be sure to check out all of these other affordable beauty steals from Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year.
