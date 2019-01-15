9 Hand Creams That Do More Than Just Smell Nice

For that, you've got to pull out bigger guns: hand creams designed to soothe, nurture, and repair the most weathered of skin without leaving them slimy, gross, or unable to twist a doorknob. Whether your hands have become dry and tight from incessant washing during flu season or are cracking at the knuckles thanks to a hellscape of negative temperatures, we found 10 solid options that will inject moisture back into one of our most overworked body parts.