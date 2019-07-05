Celine Dion Just Got This Summer's Chicest Haircut

Celine Dion, for all intents and purposes, is an icon. Two decades ago, she gave us "My Heart Will Go On," one of the best-selling film ballads of all time. She's also released 26 studio albums (in English and French), performed 1,077 shows over the course of 15 years in Las Vegas, and recently announced she's fast-tracking new music for our listening pleasure.
But Dion hasn't just impacted us musically. While serving looks at Paris Couture Week this month, the 51-year-old singer gave us another undeserved gift — and it involves the hottest haircut for summer. Yes, Miss Dion got a bob.
Advertisement
Dion showed off the shoulder-length cut on July 3 while leaving her hotel in Paris. This is a major departure for the singer who is known for her signature mid-length style. That's not to say that Dion is afraid of taking risks, because her beauty evolution would prove otherwise. In 2000, she ushered in the new millennium with a pixie cut and frosted tips. Three years later, she chopped her hair again — that time into a pompadour pixie. Now, she's trying out the blunt bob.
Naturally, Dion is already test-driving the limitless styling options of the bob. Just two days ago, Dion was seen with a straight style that just grazed the top of her shoulders. After a quick outfit change, Dion rocked loose, undone waves later that evening. Leave it to Dion to bring the breezy L.A. style to Paris.
The singer is just the most recent person in a long line of celebrities to get the short haircut this summer. Lea Michele recently opted for a blunt, A-line lob, Kaia Gerber took her bob all the way up to her ears, and even Reese Witherspoon requested a seasonal trim.
Dion's bob haircut may be the least theatrical thing she's done this week — after all, she did just wear a replica of the blue diamond Heart of the Ocean necklace with an "I Heart Paris Hilton" tee — but it's legendary all the same.
Advertisement