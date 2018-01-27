Celine Dion & Adele Are The Buddy Comedy That Music Needs

I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks...a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs... but I'm doing much better now. Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them.... I love her so much!! // Les deux dernières semaines ont été difficiles pour moi. Nous avons été plusieurs à être affectés par le rhume ou la grippe, mais sachez que je vais beaucoup mieux maintenant. Je n’ai pas été en mesure de monter sur scène pour tous mes spectacles, mais je suis ravie qu'Adele ait pu venir assister à l’un d’eux… Je l’aime tellement !! - Céline xx… ? : Cashman

