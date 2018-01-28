Celine Dion & Adele Are The Buddy Comedy That Music Needs

Adele is a singer with a booming voice, whose songs make us feel her heartbreak as deeply as our own. Celine Dion is a diva whose music transcends generations. Put the two of them together and what do you have? Dreams we never knew we had.
The two legends posed for a photo together backstage after one of Dion's residency shows in Las Vegas. That's right, Adele is a Dion superfan and wanted to see her perform at the Caesar's Palace Colosseum. She showed up wearing a spectacular piece of Dion merch: a sweatshirt with Dion's face above a sinking Titanic. Kind of morbid, but also kind of amazing. And judging by Dion's expression, she was into Adele's fan gear.
Dion recently cancelled some shows due to health issues, but it looks like Adele was able to snag a seat to the show. "Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them.... I love her so much!!," wrote Dion on Instagram, in a caption for a photo that we want to be framed and hanging on our wall.
Adele posted her own photo of her sweatshirt (which, if you want to buy, is available here), and gushed over how much she enjoyed Dion's performance. "Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humour. Happy new year lady x," she wrote, and suddenly we want to book a flight to Las Vegas right now. Maybe we'll get very lucky and the two will sing together someday.
I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks...a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs... but I'm doing much better now. Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them.... I love her so much!! // Les deux dernières semaines ont été difficiles pour moi. Nous avons été plusieurs à être affectés par le rhume ou la grippe, mais sachez que je vais beaucoup mieux maintenant. Je n’ai pas été en mesure de monter sur scène pour tous mes spectacles, mais je suis ravie qu'Adele ait pu venir assister à l’un d’eux… Je l’aime tellement !! - Céline xx… ? : Cashman
