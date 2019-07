Celine Dion Just Got This Summer's Chicest Haircut

Dion showed off the shoulder-length cut on 3rd July while leaving her hotel in Paris. This is a major departure for the singer who is known for her signature mid-length style. That's not to say that Dion is afraid of taking risks, because her beauty evolution would prove otherwise. In 2000, she ushered in the new millennium with a pixie cut and frosted tips. Three years later, she chopped her hair again — that time into a pompadour pixie. Now, she's trying out the blunt bob