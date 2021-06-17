Amazon's in-house skin-care brand Belei may just be the retailer's best-kept beauty secret. The paraben-free range is a dark horse of quality beauty products, featuring bottles sourced from recycled materials — which, in our humble shopping opinions, is all pretty compelling considering the price point. With Prime Day 2021 on the horizon, Belei is celebrating with seriously steep savings.
Starting now, select Belei products will be on sale for 20% off while supplies last, which means now is prime time to shop brand faves like the ferulic acid serum and charcoal face mask before they sell out. (The only catch? You have to be an official Prime member in order to snag the discount, so make sure to check the coupon box before adding it to your cart.) Not sure where to start? We've done a deep dive into the brand's entire scope of bestselling goods, from serums to moisturizers and cleansing wipes galore, ahead.
