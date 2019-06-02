Jennifer Lawrence’s Girly Polo Match Look Is A Summer Party Dream

Jennifer Lawrence always nails her style looks, and it seems leading up to her wedding she’s embracing her romantic, girly side.
In her most recent public appearance, Lawrence wore the sweetest, pinkest dress we have seen her in since her engagement party. Her stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, shared a photo of the look on their Insta, and it’s a summer party dream.
The pale pink Rosie Assoulin dress has a corseted, waistcoat-style top with spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and cloth covered button detail. The skirt, covered with a delicate French-style floral print, is white and a peachy shade just a few tones off the top, taking the look from matchy-matchy to cool girl intentional.
Lawrence wore this look to what is widely considered the start of the summer season in NYC for a certain crowd — the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Every year on the first Saturday in June, the champagne-fueled polo match brings the fancy people out for an afternoon (that actually takes place in New Jersey) of polo and flutes of bubbly. Joining Lawrence at the event was Michael B. Jordan, Emily Ratajkowski, and Julianne Moore, who had the privilege of throwing out the game's first ball.
She’s been making the foray into pink and blush recently, with her engagement party look, a long-sleeved, deep-V dress by L. Wells Bridal. The blush silk chiffon Juliana style was from the brand’s spring 2019 collection, and had lush sheer sleeves and a slit that hit around the mid-thigh area.
For her engagement party look, Lawrence topped off her gown with shoes by Casadei, a Roger Vivier bag, and jewels by Fred Leighton. And of course, her delicate and stunning engagement ring undoubtedly stole the show.
Lawrence had taken 2018 off from acting, but will soon return to the big screen with a role in the upcoming X-Men film Dark Phoenix. Her decision to take a break and focus on her personal life for a year was a move few actors can pull off.