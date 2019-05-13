Why Jennifer Lawrence Chose A Pink Wedding Gown For Her Engagement Party

Wedding bells are ringing for Jennifer Lawrence. Back in February, the actress announced that she’s going to tie the knot with art dealer Cooke Maroney, and just last weekend, the duo had an engagement party in New York City. While info about the actual party has been sparse, we do know quite a bit about one very important detail: J.Law’s engagement party dress!
On Monday, Jennifer’s stylists — Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson — shared a little peek at her ensemble for the big fête. In the Instagram post, the bride-to-be looks absolutely radiant in a long-sleeved, deep-V dress by L. Wells Bridal. She opted for the blush silk chiffon Juliana style from the brand’s spring 2019 collection, which has lush sheer sleeves and a slit that hits around the mid-thigh area. According to Vogue, Jen topped off her look with shoes by Casadei, a Roger Vivier bag, and jewels by Fred Leighton. And of course, her larger than life engagement ring undoubtedly stole the show.
Advertisement
It’s not surprising that Jennifer opted for a blush wedding gown. The actress is known for going against the grain, even going for a simple, dainty engagement ring while most trends skew big and over-the-top. Just like her jewelry, the blush wedding gown she wore to her engagement party is beautiful and unexpected.
While there’s no official word yet on exactly when Jennifer will be walking down the aisle, if this sneak preview tells us anything, it’s that she will be an absolutely stunning bride. Maybe we’ll even get a few outfit changes on the big day — like a ceremony and a reception dress? Here’s hoping!
Advertisement