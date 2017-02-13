This Shoe Launch Might Be Bigger Than Mansur Gavriel’s (Really!)

Rosie Assoulin is one of those brands fashion people love. And while her name might not be totally mainstream just yet — and her prices definitely aren't for everyone — just the mention of her brand will get anyone who works in the industry raving about how good her collections are (and yes, it's justified). And that's why her new foray into footwear (debuted Monday at New York Fashion Week) is such a big deal.
Launching in September, Assoulin's first ever shoe collection is the perfect antidote to her often ruffled and voluminous silhouettes — and anyone who's into the "ugly-cute" trend (hi, classic squared-toe), is sure to fawn over every single pair. The offering includes pumps, boots, and sling backs with ornate wooden heels that resemble the clawed feet of the plush vintage couches scattered around the designer's presentation; Assouline told Footwear News that she specifically looked to upholstery and interior design for inspiration. “We had a stuffy, old sitting room concept," she said. "A grand salon with upholstered and tufted furniture, with clawed feet and wooden spindle legs. We worked with craftsmen to develop hand-turned wood heels and tufting details."
Click on to see this exciting new launch for yourself. In the meantime, we'll be placing our bets which street style favorites (Leandra Medine? Mari Guidicelli?) will be wearing these come fall.