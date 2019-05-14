Selena Gomez made her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut earlier today, and she delivered yet another major fashion moment. The singer-slash-actress opted for an all-white Louis Vuitton two-piece ensemble, consisting of a leather and satin crop top paired with a matching high-waisted skirt. A belt with an oversized silver buckle, strappy silver stilettos, and a diamond necklace topped off her ultra glam look.
The superstar is at Cannes to promote The Dead Don’t Die, the forthcoming zombie film she’s starring in alongside an impressive cast: Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Rosie Perez, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat, among many others. The movie follows a group of police officers who fight a zombie takeover of their small town.
While Selena has been keeping somewhat of a low profile the last few months, her latest public appearances prove that she's still a major style star to keep an eye on. A few weeks ago, she attended We Day California, a star-studded charity event that she’s been a longtime supporter of. There, she walked the light blue carpet wearing a navy Dior dress with a plunging neckline and a flowing A-line skirt. She accessorized with black heels and a stack of multicolored beaded bracelets.
The Coach brand ambassador recently sat down for an interview with the retailer’s new podcast Dream It Real, where she opened up about fame at a young age, her time on the Disney Channel, seeing a therapist, and navigating her true identity outside of being a celebrity. Sel also confirmed that new music is coming later this year, which means she’ll probably be making much more red carpet magic in the near future.
