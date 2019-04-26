Selena Gomez Made Her Grand Return To The Red Carpet In A Dior Dress, As One Does

On Thursday Selena Gomez attended We Day California, a star-studded charity event that featured numerous celeb appearances and performances. The superstar walked the light blue carpet wearing a navy Dior dress with a plunging neckline and a flowing A-line skirt. She accessorized with black heels and a stack of multicolored beaded bracelets, and paired the ensemble with a striking purple cat-eye and her hair pulled back in a loose bun.
This marks one of her first major public appearances in 2019. The singer and actress is a longtime supporter of WE, an anti-child labor organization. She has attended the annual event in Los Angeles for the last seven years.
Earlier this week, the Coach brand ambassador sat down for an interview with the retailer’s new podcast Dream It Real. She opened up about an array of intimate and personal topics, including becoming famous at a young age, her time on the Disney Channel, seeing a therapist, and navigating her true identity outside of being a celebrity.
“Obviously my situation is different and very weird but when I was younger, I was exposed to all of this [fame],” she said. “It was just all these pictures and all the things and all I would do is look at the flaws. And I think that you kind of create this other persona of yourself. I don’t want to be anything that’s a show or a persona. I just don’t."
Sel also confirmed that new music is coming later this year, which means we’ll be seeing much more of her in the coming months.
