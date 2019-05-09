George Clooney may not be Archie's embarrassing godfather, but that doesn't mean the actor won't share a joke or two about the newest royal baby.
While promoting his new Hulu show Catch-22, which stars a lot of men in very short shorts, Clooney stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he was inevitably asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son. (Fun fact: Archie was born on Clooney's birthday, which means they are both Taurus', objectively the best astrological sign.)
Immediately after the royal couple announced their son's full name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the internet shared their best memes about the baby. Other speculated what the potential inspiration might have been — the most obvious choice being the red-headed Archie character on Riverdale. With DeGeneres, it became Clooney's turn to share his take.
"It's a good name," he says, clearly gearing up for his punchline. "And it's better than Jughead, too, which is, you know, Archie's friend." Badum-cha. A dad joke at it's finest — Prince William would be proud.
Congratulations to Clooney for making the last good baby Archie joke. And let's hope that no one really names their kid Jughead.
