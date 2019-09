The change is significant considering Cheryl's nails have always been painted a deep shade of crimson to match her signature red lipstick. Her character's polish likely changed to match the all-white uniform the Farm members wear for gatherings. But there's one more fan theory to consider: Petsch revealed last year that Cheryl's inner struggles and emotions tend to manifest in her outer appearance. In fact, her character's go-to red polish changed to a deeper color after she found out that her father murdered her brother . Could this white polish be another extension of her evolving character?