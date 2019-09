I have a love/hate relationship with the Met Gala . The annual ball, held on the first Monday in May, brings out some (okay, a lot) of the best red carpet moments of the year. As a lifelong lover of clothes, I can’t wait for “fashion prom”; playing dress up is a treasured past time of mine. But the Met Gala’s themes can be controversial and problematic, ignoring the contributions of marginalized cultures and centering whiteness.