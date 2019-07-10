Dr. Pimple Popper Comes Back Tomorrow — & We Have Your First Look At The Premiere

If it feels like all your favorite shows are slowly wrapping up and you're running out of reasons to sit in front of the TV, we have good news: The third season of Dr. Pimple Popper is practically here, saving you from any entertainment lull.
Tomorrow night, July 11, the medical-mystery reality-show phenomenon that has amassed a crazy following — and earned dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee a Critics Choice Awards nod — will grace your screen once again. As the first two seasons have taught us, you'll want a box of Kleenex close by, because the true stories that play out in this third season will have you choking back tears — while also testing your gag reflex like never before.
As a refresher (because it has been two months since the season two finale), the Dr. Pimple Popper series follows Dr. Lee and the devastating skin conditions she treats in her L.A. office. (Take a peek at her YouTube channel for an idea of what you're in for.) But fans will tell you that it's not the weight of the bulging neck tumors or the satisfying scenes of stringy pus finally busting free of a 50-year-old crusty blackhead that keeps them invested in the show. Rather, it's the patients' emotional backstories — like Leonard, with his suspiciously bloody shoulder bulge and crippling fear of doctors — that really keep you tuned in.
For fans — and the curious uninitiated — we have your exclusive first look at the highlights from this summer's new season, below, and the teaser clip proves that the new episodes are going to be even more jaw-dropping than anything shown in either of the first two seasons. Press play and see for yourself, and keep an eye on this space, because we'll be recapping all the pus-filled details as each episode airs.
Dr. Pimple Popper season 3 will premiere Thursday, July 11 at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.
