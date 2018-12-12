Story from Beauty

A Popaholics' Guide To The Best Dr. Pimple Popper Videos Of 2018

Loyal popaholics may have felt a slight lull in pimple-popping content as of late. But that's only because chief popper Dr. Sandra Lee has been booked solid filming her upcoming holiday special, The 12 Pops of Christmas (airing December 13 at 9 p.m. on TLC), rolling out an amazing line of merch, and gearing up for the much-anticipated sophomore season of her series, Dr. Pimple Popper, coming this January.
In the current downtime, we felt it was high time to look back on her best, most popular pimple-popping moments from the past year. From squishy inflamed cysts to flubbery pus balls (and every exploding ear blackhead in between), we're rounding up eight viral moments worth watching again. Relive them in all their oozy glory, ahead.
A Blackhead Extractor & Tweezer Dance

If there's one thing this year has taught us, it's that popaholics love watching mounds of stringy pus spew out of microscopic black pores — the smaller, the better. This particular display, filmed back in January of this year, has gained over 10 million views, has a highly entertaining string of comments (over 1,500, if you make it to the end), and features thousands of baby blackheads getting squished up and out of the skin. If you haven't pressed play, it's worth a watch.
And Then I Saw Her Ears...

If you've ever had the urge to go to town on those oily little crevices of your inner ears, this video will satisfy your itch. It's 15 minutes of pure satisfaction, but if you're short on time, just skip to the seven-minute mark where the real action is.
Skittle Steatocystoma Session Three, Part One

If you're into the more challenging surgical procedures — and find personal enjoyment in watching Dr. Lee scoop out thick balls of tissue — this video is a must watch. Just get comfortable with a lot of blood.
Inflamed Cyst Incision & Drainage

This video features the most inflamed, purple-y blue bruised boil you've ever seen. Just five minutes in, Dr. Lee gets to the drainage portion, and a satisfying string of long, white pus spews out into a metal surgical bowl. Maybe save this one for after lunch.
Momma Squishy & Her Happy Steatocystomas!

As opposed to short and sweet clips, this video is a full-length, pimple-popping feature film. For 20 minutes, Dr. Lee cuts and excises a minefield of squishy cystic papules. Someone get this woman an Oscar.
A Spongy Mooshy Pilomatricoma

Ear pimples clearly ruled 2018, and this video features one honking, spongy, ear lump, which Dr. Lee tackles with tweezers and shiny surgical scissors. It ends with a huge, bloody, gaping hole on the side of this guy's head, which some would consider a success.
Never Ending Blackhead Surprises!

If there's one thing popaholics love, it's blackheads of the ear variety. This 11-minute clip features one killer ear blackhead — and a pus string that just keeps on giving.
A Compilation of Blackheads in The EARS

One of the most popular videos on the channel was posted back in August. Unsurprisingly, this one features a few different ears, and a close-up camera view of Dr. Lee squeezing mountains of white pus out of the teeniest pore holes.
