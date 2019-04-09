Netflix's New Movie With K.J. Apa Is Teen Summer Bliss

Vitamin C’s “Graduation” can take a seat, because Netflix’s new teen movie The Last Summer is here to provide all those pre-adulting feels.
The upcoming film stars Riverdale’s K.J. Apa and Good Trouble’s Maia Mitchell as newly-graduated high schoolers on the brink of leaving their hometowns behind. Much like first season Archie — and nothing like third season Archie — Apa’s character Griffin must decide between pursuing music or settling for a safer bet. He's also interested in maybe taking things with friend Phoebe (Mitchell) to the next level, before they possibly part ways for good.
Also starring in the film is 13 Reasons Why’s Sosie Bacon, whose character Audrey has the very tough job of keeping bestie Erin (Halston Sage) and new ex-boyfriend Alec (Jacob Latimore) apart. Things get a little easier when Erin meets a young baseball player Ricky (Tyler Posey), which distracts her from the breakup. However, Alec might not be as over the relationship as he initially claims.
Netflix has a great track record with romantic comedies lately, and if all goes well, The Last Summer might not be the very last. Jenny Han adaptation To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is getting a sequel, as is the Joey King-starring The Kissing Booth. We're also counting down the days until Noah Centineo (of To All The Boys fame) drops his next Netflix romantic comedy, The Perfect Date — also sure to be a smash with the youths.
Check out the trailer for The Last Summer below.
The Last Summer hits Netflix May 3.
