Less than a year after Netflix dropped its smooch-filled school romance The Kissing Booth, the streaming platform has confirmed that a sequel is on its way. But could the new film be missing one key element that made the first so rewatchable?
In a new teaser video, The Kissing Booth’s Elle (Joey King) and her onscreen best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) assemble a brand-new carnival booth, just as the pair did in the original film. This time, though, the two slap the number two on it — indicating we’re in for yet another romantic adventure.
But will Noah (Jacob Elordi) be a part of it?
At the end of The Kissing Booth, Elordi’s character rode off into the sunset, away from his younger, one-time secret girlfriend Elle. (Okay, so he took a plane to start his freshman year of college, and technically it was Elle who rode off into the sunset on Noah’s motorcycle.) Elle herself says she doesn’t know if she and Noah will be endgame. Since Noah is MIA in the teaser, fans may be wondering if Elle was correct.
While we don't know if Elle and Noah will be a couple in the new film, the whole gang will be back together for the sequel. Netflix has confirmed to Refinery29 that yes, Elordi will return for The Kissing Booth 2 — so breathe easy, folks.
In real life, it’s unclear if King and Elordi, once an offscreen couple, are still together. Speculation from a lack of shared social media posts and red carpet outings suggests that they’re no longer a couple — though it’s also possible that this YA couple wants to keep a low-profile as they work on separate projects. (Elordi will next head to HBO's Euphoria, while King will star in Hulu's crime series The Act as Gypsy Rose Blanchard.)
This is the second of Netflix's rom-com smashes to get a sequel. The highly-anticipated sequel to To All The Boys I've Loved Before is already in the works, with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reprising their roles.
Whatever happens to this onscreen couple, at least we know there's more Kissing Booth in store to fill our romantic comedy-loving hearts.
Check out the teaser below:
