Noah Centineo Is The Man Of Your Dreams (All Of Them) In The Perfect Date Trailer

Is Noah Centineo destined to be everyone’s fake boyfriend? The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star has officially solidified his place among the romantic comedy greats with the trailer for his new movie The Perfect Date.
Centineo reunites with Netflix for this new project (previously titled The Stand In) in which he portrays Brooks Rattigan, a smart high school student who doesn’t have the cash for the Ivy League school he so desperately wants to attend. So, when he gets the opportunity to take the snarky Celia Lieberman (Laura Marano) to a dance in exchange for money, he does — and soon realizes that there’s a lot more cash to be made by faux-dating. Brooks creates an app where women can book him as the ultimate plus-one, but, in true romantic comedy fashion, things don’t work out exactly as Brooks wants them to.
The new film explores more than just finding love in unexpected places. Brooks is more than just broke: He's also obsessed with status, and is kind of a social climber. It's Celia who, per the trailer, helps Brooks snap out of his desire to gain everyone's approval...though whether they end up together, we'll have to wait and see.
Though Centineo has made a name for himself in the romantic comedy space — he also starred in Netflix's Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, opposite Shannon Purser — his upcoming roles aren't strictly tales of grand romance. He'll next appear in the Charlie's Angels reboot, and is currently in talks to play He-Man in an upcoming Masters of the Universe film.
"Everything that I'm doing right now, everything that I have done or everything I have lined up are stepping stones. I'm not anywhere near where I want to be," Centineo told The Hollywood Reporter of his career in 2018.
No matter where he goes, he'll always be our fake boyfriend.
