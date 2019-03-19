Noah Centineo On His To All The Boys Sequel Rival: I Don't Know Him

Noah Centineo's not too worried about his rom-com romantic rival: He doesn't even know who he is yet.
Just like Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Centineo), the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is officially a Real Thing. As for the love interest who could possibly swoop in and steal Lara Jean's heart from her newly-minted boyfriend, that's also a thing, and his name is John Ambrose.
In Jenny Han's To All The Boys sequel, titled P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean and John Ambrose become pen pals after John tells Lara Jean that he found that love letter she mailed to him. As John and Lara Jean grow close (and meet IRL), Peter hangs out with his ex-girlfriend Gen, causing a rift between Peter and Lara Jean.
Advertisement
John does show up in the To All The Boys I've Loved Before Netflix film — just at the very end. He is portrayed in silent cameo by actor Jordan Burtchett. Right now, it's unclear if Burtchett will reprise the role, or if the Netflix film will beef up the part with a brand-new actor. (We do know that John will make an appearance: Lana Condor dropped his name in a teaser for the upcoming film.)
Centineo is in the dark about all of it — at least, so he claims. In response to a fan on Twitter, Centineo had this to say about who was portraying John in the new movie:
"I have no idea," the actor said, adding a crying emoji for emphasis.
Centineo may not know anything about John, but it does seem like he's readying to play Peter once more. On Monday, he tweeted "TATB2 here we come" from Los Angeles International Airport.
Sure, we're excited to see who will play John Ambrose in the new movie, but let's be honest: even if it was just Centineo as a love interest, we'd be sold.
Advertisement