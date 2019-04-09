What Will Be The Fate Of Felicity Huffman's Netflix Rom-Com?

While Lori Loughlin will no longer be part of Netflix's Fuller House or her two Hallmark series, Felicity Huffman's professional future is uncertain. Both women have been indicted in the college admissions scandal that charged over 50 people with fraud, and on Monday Huffman announced she would be pleading guilty to paying $15,000 (disguised as a donation to charity) to unfairly raise her daughter’s SAT score. Following that announcement, it appears Netflix has indefinitely pushed the release date of Huffman's upcoming movie, Otherhood.
The Netflix page for the movie now redirects to the site's home page, and the Associated Press reports that execs at the network have shelved the project, which was originally due out April 26.
Otherhood was one of Refinery29's movies to get excited for in 2019, and also starred Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette. The lighthearted feature apparently follows three mothers who are at the end of their ropes when it comes to their adult sons, played by Jake Lacy, Jake Hoffman, and Sinqua Walls. No new release date has been announced.
On Monday, Huffman released an emotional statement admitting to her participation in the scandal.
"I am in full acceptance of my guilt and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," she said. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college."
In a statement, Felicity Huffman says she’s pleading guilty.— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) April 8, 2019
“I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.” pic.twitter.com/T6tx1VUiCE
Huffman is also slated to appear in Netflix's upcoming Central Park Five retelling, When They See Us?. Netflix previously had no comment on Huffman's role in the film, which had already wrapped when the news of the indictments broke.
Reps for Arquette and Bassett did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
