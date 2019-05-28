33 Netflix Movies To Get Excited For In 2019

2018 was the year we finally grasped the purpose of a Netflix movie. They're there to create unforgettable internet moments, experienced together. To All the Boys I Loved Before and Set It Up reminded us, after a long drought, that we do indeed love the romantic comedy. Bandersnatch had us waking up at seven in the morning to try out all the different possible endings before work. After a flurry of memes, Bird Box eventually inspired an ill-advised real world challenge. And that's not even touching on Netflix's award show hopefuls, like Roma and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
If all of that happened in 2018, then what does 2019 hold for the Netflix Original Films front? At least two romantic comedies are on the lineup. We'll also see new movies from Dee Rees, Michael Bay, and Martin Scorsese, and a movie starring all your favorite Saturday Night Live women.
Here are the originals coming to an account near you.