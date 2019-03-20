Aries season begins today. This fire sign is the first sign of the zodiac, and they are known for their competitive and direct nature. But when it comes to sex, there’s a lot to know about Aries. We spoke to Constance Stellas, author of Sex Signs: Your Perfect Match Is In The Stars to learn about what Aries are like in bed.
As the pioneer of the zodiac, Aries is “the sign that gets things going, that loves action, action, action — the more the better,” Stellas says. “In sex, Aries is quick and passionate, and then quick and passionate again maybe, but very direct," she explains, adding that most Aries don't "want to fool around with a lot of preliminaries — just get to it."
When it comes to romance, Aries is “impetuous and wonderfully inventive,” Stellas says. Aries' fire nature makes them "eternally optimistic; if Aries says, ‘let’s fly to Istanbul’ and has $100 in the bank, that’s not a contradiction.” While Aries likes creativity when it comes to love, when it comes to sex, Aries doesn’t like to get too complicated. Remember, it’s all about the directness. “It’s about the feeling of the moment, and Aries doesn’t want to be slowed down by overthinking anything,” Stellas explains.
That means that Aries typically isn’t into elaborate role-play — too much fantasy — but enjoys oral sex and quickies. As long as it doesn't get too complicated, Aries is up for a variety of sex positions, including being on top or bottom, as well as sideways. While Rams doesn't need a lot of foreplay, their heads and faces are erogenous zones. Aries often have high libidos and a lot of stamina, and can have sex multiple times a day. This checks out in reality: condom brand SKYN recently surveyed 1,000 millennial and Gen Z adults in the US and Canada about their sexual habits and found that, out of all the zodiac signs, Aries lasted longest in bed and were most likely to have used a sex toy.
