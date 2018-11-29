How To Flirt With Anyone, Based On Their Astrological Sign

Depending who you ask, flirting can feel like a delightful game of witty repartee or an awkward conversational dance where no one knows the steps. If only there was a cheat code that let you know what sort of joke or remark would impress the person you're flirting with before you even opened your mouth.
Well, if you mainly hang out with horoscope readers, knowing someone's Zodiac sign can at least hint at the right way to approach them. Not that every Leo will respond to the same exact come on, but you can bet that a Pisces will prefer a softer approach than, say, a hot-headed Aries. And, it's safe to say it will always take a unique icebreaker to impress an Aquarius.
Whether you want to impress that cutie at the coffee shop or chat up your neighbor from downstairs, you can learn a lot about how to connect with them if you know their sign. And, if you don't know their astrological identity, just go with the old chestnut: "So, what's your sign?"