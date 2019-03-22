Why Moving New York's WNBA Team Was A Big Mistake

I hope New York doesn’t lose that team permanently. It would break my heart. I have no idea if Tsai will move the Liberty out of state or if he’ll send them to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where the Nets play. If so, I’ll be there with my kid. We’ll get good seats across from the benches on the half court line. We’ll share a popcorn. I’ll explain what’s going on — see, that’s a fast break, look how fast she is! That’s a blocked shot, look how high she jumps! I’ll buy him a jersey of the player he likes the best. On our subway ride home, I’ll ask him what part was his favorite. He’ll surprise me with his answer. And then we’ll go on with our day. Nothing extraordinary — maybe read some books, play with some Legos, eat some dinner. He’ll go to sleep dreaming of basketball players in teal jerseys and ponytails playing under sleek black industrial rafters and the promise of a fresh start. He’ll never know what his mom knows. How tenuous it all is. How unbelievable.