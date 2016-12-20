The Story Of Our First Kiss

People in relationships get a bad rap. When things are going good it’s the "smug marrieds” stereotype. And when they’re not? A rant met with an eye roll. When you find yourself in a relationship, then, it might seem easier just to play down your happiness or keep your cards close to your chest – even around friends. No one wants to be accused of making others feel uncomfortable.
To redress the balance, we asked one of our favourite photographers to shoot coupled-up folk and ask them about their first snog. The pictures are at once a celebration of that moment when you meet someone special and a chance to capture the quiet romance of a longstanding couple... up close and personal. Here's what intimacy looks like between two people who have been together for quite some time.
Merry Kissmas!
Ed & George
Our first kiss happened after our first date – we were walking back from a bar in Bethnal Green in the middle of the night and we stopped in the empty carpark of a gas station, where he kissed me. I can remember it so clearly despite the fact that I was quite drunk – it felt unusually reassuring – a sign that the night had gone well more than anything else.
Meg & Simon
I must admit, I had imagined the two of us kissing as soon as I met Simon (cringe!) but never ever thought it would actually happen. We had met a few years before in a church choir and had been playing music together one evening when he (very smoothly) started to play Simon and Garfunkel – he knew exactly what he was doing. Kathy's Song + Rosé + Whisky = Enough said!
Olivier & Stella
The first time we kissed sent my senses on a wild chase of excitement and euphoria. I entered a world where only he and I existed, completely forgetting I was at my workplace haha. I’ve never smiled so much [as I did] after it.
Mia & Nuha
This was our first kiss!
Fern & Hugo
We barely knew each other. Hugo came to visit me in Gosport on a whim (it's a three-hour journey, including the ferry!). We were outside the local pub, which has a jukebox. We gladly fed it all our change. Despite the seedy setting, I think we both knew we were going to kiss – it was the most romantic thing anyone had done for me!
Chelsea & Ben
It was two years back at Scandals, a dingy basement club in Portsmouth. I had dropped a pill and can't really remember all that much but apparently I cornered Ben while we were in the smoking area! Haha!
Daisy & Radhika
Our first kiss was probably when we were about 12 or 13 and used to practise kissing on each other! There was a lot of careful criticism and positive reinforcement that led to the killer kissers we (obviously) now are today.
