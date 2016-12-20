The Story Of Our First Kiss

Ed & George

Our first kiss happened after our first date – we were walking back from a bar in Bethnal Green in the middle of the night and we stopped in the empty carpark of a gas station, where he kissed me. I can remember it so clearly despite the fact that I was quite drunk – it felt unusually reassuring – a sign that the night had gone well more than anything else.



Meg & Simon

I must admit, I had imagined the two of us kissing as soon as I met Simon (cringe!) but never ever thought it would actually happen. We had met a few years before in a church choir and had been playing music together one evening when he (very smoothly) started to play Simon and Garfunkel – he knew exactly what he was doing. Kathy's Song + Rosé + Whisky = Enough said!