Traveling always throws me off my routine. How do you stay healthy when you're on the road?

"Being on the road is tough. To me, airport food isn't real food. We have a nutritionist who helps us find the healthiest options. But I also try to meal prep, so I can eat before heading to the airport or take it on the road with me. My husband and I like to grill a lot; that's how we get our meal prep in. We throw some veggies on the grill, because in Texas you can do that year-round. It makes it easier, so you don't have to cook three separate meals a day in the midst of training."