International Women's Day is this Friday, March 8th, and has been celebrated in some capacity for over a century. (Way too short of a time, if you ask us.) Here in the U.S., suffragettes celebrated a National Women's Day from 1908 until 1913. Across the Atlantic, over one million feminists (men and women alike) from a cluster of Eastern European nations publicly demonstrated for women's rights on March 19th, 1911.
The United Nations observed it for the first time in 1975, and 2001 saw the launch of InternationalWomensDay.com, a website funded by groups committed to gender parity. Now, despite being a national holiday in some countries, International Women's Day is not officially affiliated with a specific group, agency, or nation. But it is an opportunity for all of us to use our voices — whatever that means on the individual level — to advocate for women's equality.
Naturally, we're very excited to mark the occasion, and we set out to find some of the best pro-woman, feminist t-shirts that the internet had to offer. What seemed like the very straightforward task of rounding up some positive and affordable statement t-shirts quickly led us down some serious rabbit holes as we were confronted with an unbelievable breadth of options. They range from tops that are simply statements of gender (see J. Crew's "Girls" sweatshirt) to the historical (Kule's "1973" tee, marking the year that Roe v. Wade was passed) to the icon-specific (R. B. G., natch).
So: here they all are. Whether you want something something politically-leaning, something that honors a woman you admire, or just something that sends a message to your fellow humans about the importance of your gender, we have the t-shirt for you. Click through to see all of our picks, and don't hesitate to grab one for yourself and for your bestie.
