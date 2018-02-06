Today, 6th February 2018, marks 100 years of some (but not all) British women gaining the right to vote. The Representation of the People Act, introduced in 1918, enabled select women over the age of 30, who owned property or were graduates voting in a university constituency to have a say in elections for the first time. Eight and a half million women were added to the electoral roll as a result.
It was the first in a series of milestones towards achieving democratic equality for women in the UK. The women's suffrage movement continued its work and by 1928, all women over 21 were eligible to vote. Following the 2017 general election, there were 208 elected female MPs (out of 650 seats) in parliament.
To celebrate the centenary, we've asked women from every decade over the last 100 years to share their experiences of voting for the first time and how they feel about this landmark occasion.