Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Gave His & Hers Tuxedos A Whirl — But With A Twist

The couple attended the Writers’ Guild Awards sporting matching tuxedos — each with their own personalized twist.
Blunt stepped out in a chic, single-breasted Dolce and Gabbana black damask tux with an elaborate baroque pattern, per Entertainment Tonight. Blunt’s outfit was topped off with a gigantic bow tie and pointed Jimmy Choo heels, both in black satin, and accentuated with a giant, ornate gold cocktail ring twisted in a design resembling a flower.
Her look is in step with a recent revival of menswear in women’s fashion — labels such as Givenchy, Armani, Chanel, and Balenciaga debuted their own takes on the tailored suit for Spring 2019. In the 1960s, Yves Saint Laurent introduced the Le Smoking suit jacket to mainstream fashion, encouraging women to embrace the look. But decades before that, stars such as Marlene Dietrich and Katharine Hepburn wore sharp, tailored suits to make a mark on traditionally male-dominated spaces. Icons like Diane Keaton, Janelle Monaé, and Julie Andrews — who originated the role of Mary Poppins that Blunt herself would reprise — have all made a splash with their tuxedo looks.
In step with his wife, Krasinski also cleaned up quite nicely, with a stylish velvet tuxedo jacket and matching — although standard size — bow tie.
Blunt and Krasinski have been making the rounds at awards shows this year after a landmark 2018 for the both of them. Krasinski was up for Original Screenplay for A Quiet Place at the WGAs — and while it lost to Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade (a worthy contender), there’s good reason to believe Krasinski will be back: a Quiet Place sequel is already in the works.
Blunt, who co-starred in A Quiet Place alongside Krasinski, has also garnered her own fair share of acclaim for her work. Just last month, Blunt took home a Screen Actors’ Guild award for her performance in the film, where she was also nominated for her starring role in the heartwarming holiday hit Mary Poppins Returns.
