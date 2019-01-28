Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski's hard work on A Quiet Place certainly paid off in the box office, but now the actress has finally been critically awarded for her harrowing performance, taking home a SAG Award for her supporting role in the thriller. The two have frequently spoke about what it was like to team up for the film (Krasinski co-wrote, directed, and starred in the project, with Blunt co-starring), but in the press room following her win, Blunt was honest about the pessimism that came with their decision to work together.
"We had never done it before and it is kind of the great unknown," she said, according to People. "You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer. I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special."
That was certainly clear on Sunday night when Krasinski teared up at his wife's acceptance speech.
"I am going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski," she told the audience. "Because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly."
Thankfully, this just proves that Blunt and Krasinski are a couple we can expect to gush over for the long haul. If they can make it through creating an entire movie — not to mention a pack of flesh-eating, sound-chasing monsters — then they can make it through anything.
