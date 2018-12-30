John Krasinski, who wrote, directed, and starred in the indie horror film A Quiet Place, is hard at work crafting the sequel to his unexpected hit movie, and it sounds more like a companion story than an actual continuation of the cornfields.
“Most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain,” Krasinski explained to Deadline, “[and] you take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup,” he teased. While he admitted that his character Lee Abbott isn’t likely to return anytime soon (“unless I do the Hamlet thing,” he joked), he noted excitedly there’s an entire universe of creepy, hyper-sensory monsters just waiting to be explored.
“We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it,” said Krasinski. “The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now.”
From the sounds of it, Krasinski may not even be keen to reintroduce the same characters — the ones who survived, anyway. Which means we may not see his real-life wife Emily Blunt onscreen in the Quiet Place universe again. Even though Krasinski gave us tantalizing few crumbs of information about the sequel, it’s a good bet that he’s planning on giving us an entirely new family to cry about. Maybe in the sequel he can answer all of our burning questions: can the monsters hear you if your stomach starts gurgling from acid reflux? Keep the spicy foods away in A Quiet Place.
