Navigating your way around one of the world’s largest online retailers can be a seriously stress-inducing task, especially when a sale weekend hits. With an overwhelming quantity of products and offers, questions like "Do I really need this?" or "Will it spark joy?" will either get you totally lost or, worse, result in a cart-full of random and unnecessary things. While it's cool that a sand dipper tool is a product that exists in this world, for example, it’s not exactly on the top of our shopping lists at the moment. So before you fall into a cyber hole of endless browsing and bookmarking, let us direct you towards the products that you should actually buy. We’ve taken on the beast that is the Amazon President’s Day sale to bring you the best deals and most-relevant finds.