Cazzie David Spent Time With Mac Miller’s Family Before The Grammys

Hollywood is a notably small world, and a rather curious social media post on Sunday once again proved it to be true.
Cazzie David, who is an actress and the daughter of comedian Larry David, posted a picture on her ahead of the Grammy Awards of late rapper Mac Miller's mom, Karen Meyers, and Miller's manager’s wife, Kelly Clancy, posing together in black. She adorned the photo with hearts and heart-eyed emojis.
There's no evidence yet that David attended the Grammys with Miller's family, as she wasn't seen with Meyers and her husband Mark McCormick when they attended the ceremony in their son's honor. Miller was posthumously nominated for best rap album fifth album, Swimming.
David's involvement with the Millers before the ceremony is all the more puzzling because she is the ex-girlfriend of Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who broke up with David before getting engaged — and then, breaking it off — with Miller's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande. A source tells Us Magazine that the two exes "leaned on each other" after their respective splits despite not being close beforehand.
Grande herself was supportive of the Millers last night — albeit from afar — as she posted and deleted a series of angry tweets when Miller lost in the rap category to Cardi B. She later clarified that she wasn't upset about Cardi's win, but rather that the Recording Academy had invited Miller's family to the ceremony, even though he lost. In fact, Cardi B posted a video on Twitter, saying she was sharing her Grammy with Miller, and then tweeted another picture with the caption, "we won a fuckin Grammy," implying that she is "sharing" the honor with Miller.
This story has been updated.
