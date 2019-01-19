Ariana Grande Paid Tribute To Mac Miller On What Would Be His 27th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Mac Miller.
Miller, who passed away in September of a drug overdose, would have turned 27 on Saturday, January 19. In honor of his birthday, the late rapper’s loved ones are posting tributes across social media.
Ariana Grande was one of the first to mark the occasion, tweeting shortly after midnight on the 19th, “miss u.”
Grande dated Miller from 2016 to 2018. Since his death, she has posted throwback videos and holiday tributes to Miller on social media, along with being candid about how she has coped with the loss through therapy. While Grande herself hasn’t confirmed directly, fans also believe her recent single “Imagine” was written about Miller.
“Malcolm’s family wishes that he could be at home celebrating his birthday with them and being the center of attention like he always was, but they know he is still there in spirit with his big ol’ smile,” a source told Us. “They miss Malcolm more than words can describe, but they are grieving together and surrounding one another with love.”
Along with Grande, many other artists also posted tributes and messages in honor of Miller’s birthday.
“Happy birthday dude. everybody loves you,” Kehlani tweeted.
“...he changed my life in a real way,” Thundercat wrote, sharing a clip of himself and Miller playing music together. “Thank you @MacMiller Happy Birthday!”
Many in the music industry mourned Miller’s death and rallied to commemorate his prolific career. In October, Miller’s friends, collaborators, and colleagues — including Chance the Rapper, SZA, and Travis Scott — organized a tribute concert in Miller’s honor. The funds raised at the “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” concert were donated to an arts programming fund in his hometown of Pittsburgh.
