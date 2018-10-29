The Music Industry Is Honoring Mac Miller In A Major Way

Mac Miller was a talented young artist, and with five studio albums, undoubtedly left his mark on rap music. Following his tragic death in September, the music industry is coming together to honor his legacy.
Mac Miller (born Malcolm McCormick) will be honored with a benefit concert on October 31. The event, "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life,” is organized by his family and will bring together many of Miller’s friends including Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, and SZA.
The concert will benefit The Mac Miller Circles Fund, part of The Pittsburgh Foundation. According to a press release, the fund benefits arts and community programs for underserved youth, “in honor of Malcolm’s commitment to the arts.” Miller's estate and his family have been instrumental in making the event happen; his brother, Miller McCormick, even designed all the artwork for it.
Advertisement
Mac Miller passed away in September at the age of 26. Following his death, several celebrities paid tribute to him onstage; Drake and Childish Gambino both dedicated songs to him during their concerts. Ariana Grande, who had dated Miller for two years, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, saying “you were my dearest friend.”
While Grande has not been listed in the lineup, the Sweetener singer has been open about how much Miller’s death was “devastating” to her. Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for the event to ask if Grande will attend.
Refinery29 has reached out to the event for comment on her involvement.
The event will be live streamed across multiple platforms, including Facebook, TIDAL, Twitter, and YouTube. Viewers will also be able to donate to the fund.
Advertisement